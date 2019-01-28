The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Joseph Klein, 38, 3900 block of Sun Rocco Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and two counts of fugitive from justice. Bond: $10,000.
Carl Michael Lischer, 49, 23300 block of Fullerton Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
Kendall Alan Warram, 21, 15100 block of Richmond St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Trystan Jerome Beasley, 21, 26100 block of Explorer Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
Levon Eugene Wyatt, 30, 1200 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
John Paul Orosz, 43, 3900 block of N. Chaimberlain Blvd., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Nhut Hung Chau, 50, 2400 block of Margaret Lane, North Port. Charges: driving with a suspended or revoked license and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
Marina Conyers, 28, of Midway Park, NC. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $500.
Anika Danielle Salas, 14, 3700 block of 13th St. S.W., Lehigh Acres. Charges: two counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. Bond: none.
James Howard Scholtz, 43, 2000 block of Laurel Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, sale of cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, three counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, trafficking amphetamine and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $428,027.
Michael Douglas Shay, 46, 160 block of Via Madonna, Englewood. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $6,000.
Steven Lee Manus, 30, 2900 block of Southwest Wallace Ave., Arcadia. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $2,500.
Nicholas Paul Dename, 48, unknown of Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Jose Jesus Hernandez Sanchez, 44, 2300 block of S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
Jerry Paul Robinson, 61, 800 block of E. 6th Street, Englewood. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $20,000.
Christopher Gregory Smith, 31, of Auburn, AL. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Romero Marquis Lovett, 32, of Lake Placid, FL. Charges: three counts of fraudulent use of credit cards two or more times ($100 or more), burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, two counts of possession/received/obtained stolen credit/debit card, grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $40,000.
Travis Xeviar McClardy, 33, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000, grand theft of a controlled substance, two counts of possession/received/obtained stolen credit/debit card and eight counts of fraudulent use of credit cards two or more times ($100 or more). Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
