The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Patrick Kyle Benitez, 33, of Waverly. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Anthony Joseph Vuolo, 32, 1500 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
• William Michael Orosz Jr., 54, 5900 block of Clare Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $2,000.
• Douglas Edwin Wiedinger, 53, 32600 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Marco Antonio McPherson, 51, 19700 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $313.
• Brandon Marcus Bush, 23, 21100 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: fugitive from justice and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Justin Nathan Lamka, 34, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Albert John Pagnotta, 41, 300 block of La Playa Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older and tampering with a witness in a 3rd degree felony proceeding. Bond: $10,000.
• Jeffrey Edward Fontenot, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.
• Heidi Marie Creamer, 52, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Paul Andrew Nassar, 32, of New York, N.Y. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• William Brandon Shaffer, 38, 7200 block of Batavia St., Englewood. Charges: disorderly intoxication, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.
• Amanda Kaye Parks, 26, homeless of North Port. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Randall Eugene Holland, 52, 1800 block of Nuremberg Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of DUI damage to property or person and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $6,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Dustin Moore, 41, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: operating an unregistered vehicle, attaching an unauthorized tag. Bond: $513.
• Christopher Mayes, 28, 3000 block of Aleise Avenue, North Port. Charges: moving traffic violation, driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
• Reno Breeden, 19, 300 block of Cabana Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth). Bond: $1,500.
• Jonathan Creutz, 29, 18000 block of Drigger Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: probation violation, trafficking in stolen property; fraud. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Calvin Bennett, 25, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard. Venice. Charges: possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Kevin Bourne, 38, 1500 block of Rival Terrace, North Port. Charges: probation violation, grand theft. Bond: None.
• Patricia Conner, 52, 2200 block of Lakeshore Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to a DUI test. Bond: $500.
• Felix Jordan, 48, 7300 block of Bunny Lane, North Port. Charges: simple assault, threat to do violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Justin Smith, 46, 6000 block of Fabian Road, North Port. Charges: larceny, petite theft second degree, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500
• Timothy Healy, 29, 1800 block of Scarlett Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• James Boehm, 52, 1300 Brookside Drive, Venice. Charges: moving traffic violation, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
