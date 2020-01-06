The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Junior Winston Myers, 59, 2600 block of Jerry Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $260.

Matthew Allen Sutton, 23, 1200 block of Somerset Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Radcliffe Warren Alexander Beckford, 17300 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.

Robert Steven Jozefyk Sr., 64, 21200 block of Stillwater Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on officer/firefighter/EMT. Bond: $3,000.

Shawn Henry Smith, 38, 18500 block of Satsuma Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense, two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Christopher Joseph Gustafson, 19, 17200 block of Gulfspray Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: offender violates no contact order. Bond: none.

Rachael Renee Steele, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

Kevin Richard Cortissoz Jr., 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.

Bruce Wade Swartz Jr., 33, 500 block of Kellstadt Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: twelve underlying charges and nine counts failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.

Cheryl Anne Harris, 58, 7100 block of Regina Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Christopher Ryan Bailey, 29, 9500 block of Fiddlers Green Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.

Johnny Edward Parks, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.

Edward Lamar Hawkins, 45, 300 block of Orlando Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $6,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joshua Leonard Stanley, 23, 400 block of Ida Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $15,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Deborah Nicole Vaughn, 37, 200 block of NW Skylard Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Nathan Bocker, 37, 1000 block of South Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

Samantha Cadieux, 25, 400 block of Woodale Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle, less than $5,000. Bond: none.

Steven Deming, 29, 200 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charges: trafficking in stolen property, providing false information to a pawnbroker. Bond: none.

James Parker, 47, 900 block of West Shannon Court, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.

Jessica Koch, 36, Airport Road, Venice. Charge: petty theft, second-degree. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ryan Meyer, 22, 5500 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Cassandra Mason, 33, 4000 block of Wacoma Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Brittany Rose, 30, 4400 block of Cinderella Circle, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Markeisha Taylor, 27, 4200 block of Pawtucket Street, North Port. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $9,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

David Hicks, 37, 4000 block of Conrad Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments