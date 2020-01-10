The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Boyd Authur Grimmett III, 55, 100 block of Cutlas Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

Elizabeth Dawn Apple, 29, 2000 block of Onondaga Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jennica Jo Helton, 28, 100 block of Dartmouth Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of crash involving property damage. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

James Michael Droddy, 25, 600 block of Rose Apple Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

David Patrick Drew, 24, 5200 block of Cooper Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Carlos Israel Mendoza-Luna, 40, 2000 block of Backton St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Terryann Kelley, 61, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with license expired more than 6 months. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Michael William Kiernan Jr., 36, 200 block of Allworthy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $900.

Derek Albert Shaffer, 36, 4600 block of Pompano St., Cape Haze. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driver present non-current insurance. Bond: $11,000.

Timothy Norman Dixon, 37, 10 block of Twig Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery offender knew victim pregnant and commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $30,000.

Andrew Michael Shattuck, 36, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joshua Emerson Coey, 39, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dominick Oelenschlager, 22, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding, criminal mischief under $1,000. Bond: $2,000.

Shaun Sparks, 30, 1000 Hope Street, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

Albert Wright, 75, 1100 Bird Bay Way, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

