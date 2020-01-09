The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Bailey Nicole Clipner, 19, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Bond: $30,000.

Shawn Sherrod Hunter, 42, of Tampa. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jermaine Edward Brown, 40, of Street Petersburg. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Kendra Rickia Hiestand, 36, of Sarasota. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.

Shaquille Tyrona Myod Lewis, 26, 100 block of Rotonda Lakes Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Matthew Akeem Middleton, 30, 500 block of FitzHugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Michael Gene Schlotzhauer, 55, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.

Kempton Francis Shipman Jr., 24, 23200 block of Roundtree Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and battery. Bond: $15,000.

Joann Marlene Stone, 39, 300 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Christopher Andrew Post, 42, 1500 block of Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jonathan Thomas Kupchik, 35, 4500 block of Shady Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Steven Kenneth Kaiser, 44, 21500 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Sharon Ann Lewis, 76, 19700 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Paul L. Marino, 63, 6400 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Brian Keith England, 57, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Robert Anthony Pietrasko Jr., 45, of Clearwater. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jennica Jo Helton, 28, 100 block of Dartmouth Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Joshua Emerson Coey, 39, 21300 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Joshua Pastoriza, 31, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Marissa Finchout, 37, 3600 block of Secor Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

Brian Jester, 54, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond; None.

Tamara Lake, 37, 3900 block of Ragen Street, North Port. Charges: petty theft, second conviction, four counts of trespassing of occupied structure. Bond: $8,000.

Patrick Love, Jr., 39, 1100 West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense, engaging in contracting business without certification. Bond: $7,000.

Eric Norton, 32, 2000 block of Cloras Street, North Port. Charge: non-payment of child support. Bond: $1,070.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Sandro Martinez Mendoza, 40, 8100 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Cameron Jackson, 29, 8000 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge; petty theft, first offense. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Richard Waem, 18, 1300 block of Guardian Drive, Venice. Charge: trespassing on school grounds. Bond: $120.

