The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Bailey Nicole Clipner, 19, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Bond: $30,000.
Shawn Sherrod Hunter, 42, of Tampa. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jermaine Edward Brown, 40, of Street Petersburg. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kendra Rickia Hiestand, 36, of Sarasota. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
Shaquille Tyrona Myod Lewis, 26, 100 block of Rotonda Lakes Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Matthew Akeem Middleton, 30, 500 block of FitzHugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Michael Gene Schlotzhauer, 55, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
Kempton Francis Shipman Jr., 24, 23200 block of Roundtree Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and battery. Bond: $15,000.
Joann Marlene Stone, 39, 300 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Christopher Andrew Post, 42, 1500 block of Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jonathan Thomas Kupchik, 35, 4500 block of Shady Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Steven Kenneth Kaiser, 44, 21500 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Sharon Ann Lewis, 76, 19700 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Paul L. Marino, 63, 6400 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Brian Keith England, 57, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Robert Anthony Pietrasko Jr., 45, of Clearwater. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jennica Jo Helton, 28, 100 block of Dartmouth Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Joshua Emerson Coey, 39, 21300 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Joshua Pastoriza, 31, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Marissa Finchout, 37, 3600 block of Secor Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
Brian Jester, 54, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond; None.
Tamara Lake, 37, 3900 block of Ragen Street, North Port. Charges: petty theft, second conviction, four counts of trespassing of occupied structure. Bond: $8,000.
Patrick Love, Jr., 39, 1100 West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense, engaging in contracting business without certification. Bond: $7,000.
Eric Norton, 32, 2000 block of Cloras Street, North Port. Charge: non-payment of child support. Bond: $1,070.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sandro Martinez Mendoza, 40, 8100 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Cameron Jackson, 29, 8000 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge; petty theft, first offense. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Richard Waem, 18, 1300 block of Guardian Drive, Venice. Charge: trespassing on school grounds. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.