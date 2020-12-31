The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Tyrone Allen Carter, 35, 1800 block of Sand Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $5,000.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Katherine Elizabeth Alenduff, 33, 1800 block of Bayonne Street, Sarasota. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $3,500.

Christine Ann Mamalis, 54, 23200 block of Abrade Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Barry Robert Yemma, 43, 1900 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Donna Kristine Lanigan, 47, 400 block of Laverne Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Michael Dane Goldshot, 39, 4900 block of Rhapsody Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.

Jessie James Palon Jr., 24, 4400 block of Boeing Lane, North Port. Charge: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm. Bond: none.

Nathaniel William Gelakoska, 28, of Fort Myers. Charges: dealing traffic in stolen property, false ID to second hand dealer under $300 and retail theft $3,000 or more alone or coordinates others. Bond: $45,000.

Summer Craddock, 35, 3200 block of Towhee Street, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.

David Anthony Laskowski, 51, 7300 block of Skycrest Street, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Donald Bernard Jeakle, 47, 5000 block of San Luis Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Keyavis Kenauntra Smiley, 20, 2000 block of Roanoke Road, North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.


Compiled by Anna Bryson

