The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Andrew Miller Whalen, 22, of Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Kendall Arlo Morrison Sr., 33, 6000 block of Quince Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.

Heather Heraux, 31, 21400 block of Seaton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Tara Marie Blasi, 29, 17200 block of Ursula Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Aleksandr Petrovich Belousov, 54, address withheld. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.

Carl Thomas Lafferty, 57, 22100 block of Austin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.

Trevor Reese Guzy, 22, address withheld. Charges: burglary with assault. Bond: none.

Adam Troy Windisch, 48, 21500 block of Holdern Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

Jayson Lee Miller, 44, of Morenci, Michigan. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

Anthony Lariche, 49, of Geneva on the Lake, Ohio. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Dustin Lee Saylor, 32, 9800 block of Gulfstream Blvd., Englewood. Charges: possession of a stolen credit or debit card, possession of another person's ID without permission, fraudulent use of credit card, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Lee William Bashore, 36, of Belgrade, Montana. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Edward Kenneth Campbell, 29, 3300 block of Stockton Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Tiffany Lynn Campbell, 32, 3300 block of Stockton Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Cameron David Benoit, 32, 500 block of Yale Street, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

Glenn Harry Hoffner Jr., 28, 21400 block of Mallory Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Elizabeth Ann Stockbridge, 52, of Venice. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, also out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

