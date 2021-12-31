Adam Troy Windisch, 48, 21500 block of Holdern Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Jayson Lee Miller, 44, of Morenci, Michigan. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Anthony Lariche, 49, of Geneva on the Lake, Ohio. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Dustin Lee Saylor, 32, 9800 block of Gulfstream Blvd., Englewood. Charges: possession of a stolen credit or debit card, possession of another person's ID without permission, fraudulent use of credit card, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Lee William Bashore, 36, of Belgrade, Montana. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Edward Kenneth Campbell, 29, 3300 block of Stockton Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Tiffany Lynn Campbell, 32, 3300 block of Stockton Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Cameron David Benoit, 32, 500 block of Yale Street, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
Glenn Harry Hoffner Jr., 28, 21400 block of Mallory Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Elizabeth Ann Stockbridge, 52, of Venice. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, also out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
