The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Yvette Shirie Baldwin, 30, 2400 block of 21st St., Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.

Jake Joseph Robidoux, 39, of Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, petty theft, resisting law enforcement officer and battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $10,000.

Josheph M. Shea, 23, 100 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $17,500.

Corey Lee Kelly, 46, 16500 block of Cape Horn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or high with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $2,500.

Aimme Cole Nichols, 57, 15000 block of Appleton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Raymond Quintana, 38, 1400 block of Kenmore St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $12,500.

Randel Lucien Bibens, 50, 15800 block of Aqua Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: carrying a concealed weapon, unlicensed firearm. Bond: $2,500.

Taaliba Kamila Portillo-Perez, 42, 22400 block of Cezane Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: cruelty toward a child, aggravated battery on a child. Bond: $30,000.

Shelene Rae Laughlin, 50, 13200 block of Flaherty Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.

Zacharia Harold Finn, 33, 2600 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: operate a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $1,000.

Cody Lane Locke, 23, 4000 block of Elvington Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, knowingly driving while license was suspended or revoked and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $14,000.

Brian David Keele, 56, 400 block of Rose Apple Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Michael George Carrasquillo, 40, 16000 block of Carver Gardens Drive, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Carey Anne Fitch, 50, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Jesse Byron Leahy, 44, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Frank Anthony Newman, 18, 3400 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Cierra Samon Frazier, 33, of Hephzibah, GA. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Joseph Cirabisi, 58, 700 block of Silk Oak Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $50,000.

Austin Scott Sackar, 24, 1200 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Mohammad Seembad Juadally, 43, 400 block of E. Harbor Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:

Jovany Ortiz, 25, 900 block of N. East Ave., Sarasota. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $420.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Kelly Bruce Acrea, 61, 2600 block of N.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

Shane Fick, 44, 4600 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Clayton S.Q. Kersey, 33, 1200 block of S.W. 5th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: flee or elude law enforcement officers; two counts of driving while license suspended, habitual offender; resisting officer without violence; fraud, illegal use of credit cards; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; and grand theft. Bond: $7,500.

Francine Marrie Olson, 23, 1400 block of S.W. Gross Drive, Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

John Joseph Riley, 42, 90 block of W. Effie St., Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

David Gabriel Roberson, 23, 2300 block of S.E. Red Baron Drive, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Francheska Michelle Santos, 38, 200 block of S. Dade Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance; two counts of larceny; eight counts of fraud, illegal use of credit cards; and seven counts of fraud, use identification of another person without consent. Bond: $35,620.

Ronald Lee Herbert Schiemer, 60, 200 block of N. Roger Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

James Michael Sparks, 31, 1400 block of Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.


