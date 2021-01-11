The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
John Dalmar Skinner, 51, Purple Martin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,000.
Kelly Jo Dakouny, 41, 24300 block of Riverfront Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $2,250.
Jessica Susan See, 24, 100 block of Morningstar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. Bond: $2,500.
Reuben Kelly Kraft, 36, 1600 block of Boswell St., North Port. Charge: petty theft-second offense. Bond: $1,500.
Antony De Leon, 32, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving without license-revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Jacob Desmond Jenkins, 35, 7300 block of Mullen Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: amphetamine trafficking and marijuana possession not more than 20 grams. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Steven Thomas Priebe, 30, 1400 block of Rambler Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI-unlawful blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
