The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Gregory Scott McPeek, 51, of Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, failure to register motor vehicle, attaching registration license not assigned, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $12,000.
Dawn Marie Anderson, 54, of Venice. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
Frank P. Dietrich, 49, of Venice. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Tara Ann Trager, 35, 27100 block of Cougar Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $2,500.
Richard Timothy Crago II, 34, 6100 block of Quince Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $2,500.
Jamie Leigh Burkard, 36, 1000 block of Bismarck Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,500.
Michele Antonio Acampora, 26, 1800 block of Sand Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: contributing to child delinquency, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,000.
James Anthony Franco, 47, 26500 block of Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Keith G. Cooper, 25, 21200 block of Marigold Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Joseph Robert Shaw, 36, 18200 block of Eau Gallie Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying a concealed and unlicensed electric weapon or device and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $85,000.
Teri Lee Garrod, 45, 3400 block of Elias Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Teddrick Jevon Bush, 18, 100 block of South Osceola Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Catherine Evelyn Bradis, 39, 200 block of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
Eric Jordan Clappe, 33, 2700 block of Rhumba Terrace, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Maylow Miguel Rodriguez Morera, 29, of Miami. Charges: driving with license expired over 6 months, driving without insurance, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $740.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jordan Lewis Langston, 21, 1800 block of Yucca Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Sarah Elizabeth Shaffer, 38, 2700 block of Lemon Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
