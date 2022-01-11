The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kristian Renee Burch, 32, first block of Sportsman Court, Rotonda West. Charges: resisting officer without violence and two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

Toni Dawn Layton, 46, 2600 block of Charlene Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,000.

Anthony Lee Heathcock, 50, 2600 block of Charlene Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a new or harmful legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Brad Edson Opsahl, 45, 36300 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Deborah Barbara Shea, 50, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Benjamin Roland Vincent, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Wyatt Alexander Watson, 26, 1200 block of Desmond Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Hilarion Sanchez-Ruiz, 52, of Naples. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Kai Anthony Glembocki, 24, 10400 block of Deerwood Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Robert Andrew Nicholas IV, 41, 11900 block of SW Loop Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $638.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Autumn Renee Sadowsky, 55, 500 block of Alta Visa Avenue, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jayton Dennis, 41, 1000 block of SE Eighth Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of firearm and possession of firearm weapon or ammunition by convicted felon. Bond: none.

Aquilino Toral Perez, 34, 1400 block of Desoto Landing, Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $120.

Drecextel Eugene Robinson Jr., 26, of Lake Wales, Florida. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.

Juanitra Nouveau Smith, 34, 300 block of South Alabama Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, grand theft of firearm, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Kosinski Ontrol Tucker, 39, 1200 block of SW Melody Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

