The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Phillip Benjamin Mosqueda, 44, 4600 block of Spahn Street, Sarasota. Charges: violation of probation or community control and violation of injunction repeat sex date viol. Bond: $15,000.
Heather Marie Trinidad, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,000.
Wren Andrew Miller, 32, 3000 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Patrick Antonio Kiner, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Joseph Starr Taylor, 36, 13400 block of Overton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.
Christopher John Kendzior, 45, 500 block of Crandall Street NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $7,000.
Tayler Mychelle Rorrick, 28, 2100 block of Sealover Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $2,000.
Jennifer Joyce McCraine, 38, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: DUI, DUI damage to property or person of another and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,000.
Billy Glenn Hernandez, 27, 1300 block of Kirkland Street, North Port. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $7,000.
Jared Cameron Flanders, 20, 4000 block of Eagle Pass Street, North Port. Charges: out of county warrant, unlawful possession of four or fewer IDs and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
James Robin Allaire, 55, 6000 block of Pennell Road, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
Carly Maxine Mofield, 22, 2400 block of Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
William Chad Willis, 34, 17100 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Jason Jon Morse, 46, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance without prescription (Buprenorphine). Bond: $3,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
