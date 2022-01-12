The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Gary Hart Williams, 62, of Vallejo, California. Charges: petty theft and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,000.
Ashley Dawn Krohne, 33, of Sugar Creek, Missouri. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $2,500.
Cibrian Angel Jones, 26, 15400 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Damien Joseph Mosser Sr., 44, 29200 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Donald Trenton Brown, 22, 7000 block of Alfred Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Tammy Ann Diehl, 44, 4400 block of Ganyard Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $250.
John Wayne Robinson, 63, 1400 block of Blue Lake Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
Jimmy Lee Loutherback, 51, 2000 block of Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of leaving the scene of a crash. Bond: $6,000.
Gerio Ferreira Da Costa, 37, of Osprey. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Andrew Minnucci, 49, 6400 block of Harmony Road, North Port. Charges: battery and trespassing. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Charles Devon Griffin, 44, of Tarpon Springs, Florida. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Gregory William Brown, 51, 2200 block of Baltimore Street, North Port. Charges: 30 counts of possession of obscene material involving a child. Bond: none.
Thomas Scott Gagnon, 53, 8500 block of Aero Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Sheena Lenita Gordon, 37, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: grand theft, reckless driving, and destroying evidence. Bond: $3,120.
Chasidy Bianca Walker, 31, of Lauderdale Lake, Florida. Charges: grand theft and destroying evidence. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jeffrey Michael Buhrow, 47, unknown block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts each of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Brandy Lynn Meredith, 37, 12300 block of Saragossa Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joshua Shane Crider, 41, 1200 block of SW Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Orlando Fargas Gonzalez, 43, of Orlando. Charge: smuggling written communication into prison. Bond: $7,500.
Jose Ernesto Diaz, 59, of Orlando. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
