The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Michael Riegler, 26, Sarasota. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.

David Vincent Cardona, 52, 18300 block of Troon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none. 

Jamie Tovar, 43, 100 block of Roselle Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief of between $200 and $1,000 in damage. Bond: $1,500.

Shane Michael Dominguez, 33, 700 block of Floral Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $7,500.

Allen Jeff Peterson, 61, 15400 block of Lakeland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Catherine Anne O'Neill, 32, 2500 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $23,000.


Martha Lidia Tot, 30, 1600 block of Second Ave., Arcadia. Charge: permitting unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: $2,500.

Roberto Tzul Pop, 34, 1600 block of Second Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brandon Michael Carr, 38, 3000 block of Pan American Blvd., North Port. Charges: five charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.

Ryan Michael Doran, 33, 6200 block of Hoffman St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia). Bond: $4,000.

Susan Marie Hughes, 62, 3300 block of Pan American Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments