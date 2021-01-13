The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joshua David Tellier, 35, first block of Mocha Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Carl John Pento, 50, 300 block of Goldstein Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
William Chad Willis, 34, 17100 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
James Robin Allaire, 55, 6000 block of Pennell Road, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.
Carly Maxine Mofield, 22, 2400 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Lacey Jayne Shaver, 32, 9000 block of S Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: two counts of heroin delivered within 1,000 feet of specified area and two counts of cocaine delivered within 1,000 feet of specified area. Bond: $400,000.
Thomas Frederick Galbraith, 22, 500 block of Countryclub Way, Venice. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Timothy Price Pirtle, 37, 3800 block of Autumn Fern Terrace, Sarasota. Charges: violation of probation or community control and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Jason Clifford Wardally, 43, 3700 block of Dover Drive, Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Todd Edward Tyler, 49, 50100 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Trevor Aaron Leiker, 30, 1600 block of Charlan Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
William Leon Hughes Jr., 26, 15400 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: criminal mischief under $200 damage, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage, grand theft of motor vehicle, battery by intentional touch or strike and violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $14,000.
Nicole Vera Bennoch, 32, 600 block of Ennis Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,000.
James Michael Burrell, 38, 1900 block of Doria Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: corruption by threat of public servant, disorderly intoxication, criminal mischief under $200 damage subsequent offense, petty theft third subsequent offense and criminal mischief under $200 subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Kathryn Elizabeth Kujawa, 31, 14200 block of Salva Tierra Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Brian Keith Goodmon, 35, 2200 block of Gifford Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: reckless driving, failure of defendant on bond to appear for felony, driving while license suspended second offense, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Anthony David Ford, 39, 18200 block of Cortland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, driving without license revoked habitual offender and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
David Allen Swore, 59, 18100 block of Griffin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Kenneth Ray Stockstill, 62, 8600 block of Calumet Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Timothy Ray Kell, 38, 4200 block of Mulgrave Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: $8,000.
Brittany Tuesday Clark, 32, 6500 block of Marius Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Brandon Louis Dittmer, 28, 2900 block of Upland Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Dimitriy V Melnichuk, 19, 5200 block of Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Husein Ahmeth Dupuy De Hoyas, 31, of Gibsonton, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $8,500.
Kurtis Lee Kurpeski, 34, 9200 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Tuesday Ann Vaughn, 40, 300 block of E Dearborn Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,500.
Tyler Louis Retino, 32, 2200 block of Stout Street, Englewood. Charge: violation or probation or community control. Bond: none.
Summer Craddock, 35, 3200 block of Towhee Street, Englewood. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: none.
Randy Michael Johnson, 34, 4700 block of Masters Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Jason Jon Morse, 46, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance without prescription (Buprenorphine). Bond: $3,000.
Cheyenne Micayla Jimenez, 22, 5000 block of Alseir Road, North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson.
