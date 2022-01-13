The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Courtney Marie Anderson, 37, of Titusville, Florida. Charges: possession of new or harmful legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Marc A. Roberge, 37, of Titusville, Florida. Charges: possession of new or harmful legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Mahesh Rajkaran, 24, 1300 block of Razorhill Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Bryant Jones, 44, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of new or harmful legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Amanda Lynn Trenoff, 45, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: Charges: possession of new or harmful legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Wilton Alberto Aquino, 50, of Fort Myers. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and attaching registration plate not assigned. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tajuana Marie Devary, 41, 8700 block of Porto Bella Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant and violation of probation and community control. Bond: $1,150.
Jennifer L. Hanlon, 47, 8700 block of Porto Bella Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Timothy Keith Byrne, 41, 7200 block of Belcrest Court, North Port. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. Bond: $120.
Sheena Lenita Gordon, 37, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Adolfo Perez, 45, 5700 block of Tropicaire Boulevard, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended for more than 6 months. Bond: $120.
Joseph Starr Taylor, 37, 13400 block of Overton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, and five counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,620.
Thomas Patrick Torpey, 59, of Clearwater, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Jorge Joaquin Benitez-Gomez, 41, of Avon Park, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Israel Ivan Torres-Hernandez, 29, of Pierson, Florida. Charges: out-of-county warrant and presenting false identification to law enforcement. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Derek Matthew Conrad, 48, 1500 block of SE West Farms Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts each of possession of firearm weapon or ammunition by convicted felon and felony failure to appear. Bond: $17,000.
Yossel Gonzalez, 25, of Bradenton. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and grand theft of firearm. Bond: $3,000.
Compiled by Frank DiFiore
