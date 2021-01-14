The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Cody Austin Kosicki, 26, 1200 block of Capicorn Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Christopher James Vajcovec, 46, 27200 block of Punta Cabela Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
Kalvin Edward Bailey, 30, 100 block of Dow Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer with violence, trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Miranda Sicard, 25, of Fort Myers. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Kevin James Whispell, 37, 10100 block of Gulfstream Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: .15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
Jason Frank Hoxsie, 37, 100 block of Boundary Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Eric Wayne Konopasek, 33, 9000 block of Castle Hill Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Alyssa Lee Deveneau, 35, 300 block of Bayshore Drive, Osprey. Charges: DUI, DUI damage to property or person of another and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Virginia Inez Koerner, 24, 2400 block of Bluebird Ave., North Port. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson.
