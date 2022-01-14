The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Nicole Katherine Thomsen, 36, 2700 block of Charlene Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Adler Telfort, 25, 300 block of Franca Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: carrying a concealed unlicensed electric weapon or device. Bond: none.

Brandon Lee Logson, 30, 2600 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.

Stanley Wade Bowers, 54, 3600 block of Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Tracy Ann Black, 49, 2600 block of Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Mary Veronica Michels, 59, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, presenting false ID to law enforcement, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.

Sarah Michelle Hadel, 45, 21400 block of Shannon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Suzanne Ann Contini, 67, 12000 block of Helios Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Ruth Ann Hoffses, 43, 21100 block of Meehan Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

David Cascante Moreno, 33, 3600 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Taylor Nicole Fairfax, 27, 3200 block of Sesame Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Dylan Christopher Farley, 27, of Naples. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: none.

Olivia Rose Sano, 21, of Largo, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

David Michael Thacker, 48, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.

Christopher Lee Perry, 53, 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Englewood. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharging a firearm in public. Bond: none.

Salvatore Contino, 27, first block of Caddy Road, Englewood. Charges: criminal mischief and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.

Heidi Michelle Callahan, 54, 1200 block of SE Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Richard Allen Albritton, 53, unknown block of Biscayne Boulevard, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Sarah Joan Boley, 44, 300 block of Cedar Street, Englewood. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, threatening an officer with death or serious bodily harm, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $11,000.

Brandon Nicholas Cribbs, 30, of Lakeland, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Karl Bryan Ruhl, 18, 3400 block of Zoratoa Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery and obstruction of justice. Bond: $1,500.

Kelly L. Thomasson, 55, 2600 block of Jablo Circle, North Port. Charges: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Javier Cardona Jr., 22, 1200 block of SW Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: DUI, refusal of breath test, driving while license suspended, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.

Bryan Keith Gray, 34, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,120.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported the following arrest:

Deborah Lyn Clark, 36, 1500 block of SW Eucalyptus, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine over 14 grams and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $21,500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

