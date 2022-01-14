The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Nicole Katherine Thomsen, 36, 2700 block of Charlene Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Adler Telfort, 25, 300 block of Franca Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: carrying a concealed unlicensed electric weapon or device. Bond: none.
Brandon Lee Logson, 30, 2600 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Stanley Wade Bowers, 54, 3600 block of Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Tracy Ann Black, 49, 2600 block of Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Mary Veronica Michels, 59, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, presenting false ID to law enforcement, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.
Sarah Michelle Hadel, 45, 21400 block of Shannon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Suzanne Ann Contini, 67, 12000 block of Helios Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Ruth Ann Hoffses, 43, 21100 block of Meehan Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
David Cascante Moreno, 33, 3600 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Taylor Nicole Fairfax, 27, 3200 block of Sesame Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Dylan Christopher Farley, 27, of Naples. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: none.
Olivia Rose Sano, 21, of Largo, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
David Michael Thacker, 48, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
Christopher Lee Perry, 53, 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Englewood. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharging a firearm in public. Bond: none.
Salvatore Contino, 27, first block of Caddy Road, Englewood. Charges: criminal mischief and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.
Heidi Michelle Callahan, 54, 1200 block of SE Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Allen Albritton, 53, unknown block of Biscayne Boulevard, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sarah Joan Boley, 44, 300 block of Cedar Street, Englewood. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, threatening an officer with death or serious bodily harm, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $11,000.
Brandon Nicholas Cribbs, 30, of Lakeland, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Karl Bryan Ruhl, 18, 3400 block of Zoratoa Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery and obstruction of justice. Bond: $1,500.
Kelly L. Thomasson, 55, 2600 block of Jablo Circle, North Port. Charges: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Javier Cardona Jr., 22, 1200 block of SW Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: DUI, refusal of breath test, driving while license suspended, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
Bryan Keith Gray, 34, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,120.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported the following arrest:
Deborah Lyn Clark, 36, 1500 block of SW Eucalyptus, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine over 14 grams and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $21,500.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.