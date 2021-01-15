The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Richard Moffat, 57, 24300 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Christopher Allen Bedwell, 35, of Port Richey, Florida. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Samantha Marie Bedwell, 32, of Port Richey, Florida. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Kareem James, 22, 22400 block of Albany Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.

Aaron Terell Moorehead, 27, 2000 block of Hamby Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: convicted felon fails to register and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Lela Shireen Hartman, 73, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Anthony John Hoban, 28, 21800 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Dino Raffaele Liberto, 49, 6200 block of Drucker Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft-first degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $5,000.

Brandy Renee Williams, 45, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Lawrence Peter Fiata, 64, 11000 block of Kendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery-second or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.


Troy Allen Leighton, 39, 1700 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: arson of a dwelling or structure where people present. Bond: $15,000.

Anna Mae Walchie, 31, 1000 block of Kansas Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petty theft-first degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $2,500.

Darren Linford Curtis, 59, of Ellenton, Florida. Charges: DUI and operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $3,500.

Colby Carroll, 19, 1100 block of SW Suzanne Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $17,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Madison Cameron Jones, 22, 4800 block of Weatherton Street, North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Carlos Sanchez Diaz, 37, of North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Shaun Lee Rocco, 26, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Corey James Sloan, 31, 4100 block of Pomeroy Street, North Port. Charge: fraud/swindle: obtain property under $200,000. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

