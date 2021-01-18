The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jesse Jonathan Stout, 30, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Juan Anibal Pabey Jr., 41, 18500 block of Satsuma Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Shane William Gillis, 47, 1400 block of Fitzgerald Court, North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief-more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $5,000.

Jorge Luis Aguirre, 26, 1600 block of Hempstead Ave., North Port. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Quentin Edward Smith, 41, 2600 block of Cadiz St., North Port. Charge: DUI-third violation within 10 years. Bond: $3,500.

Olivia Dane Alfarone, 27, of Longboat Key. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.


The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Nicholas Martin Chase, 38, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft-first degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $1,000.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Shalimar Torres, 35, of Cape Coral. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $4,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Christopher Lee Pickett, 38, 100 block of W. Fourth St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments