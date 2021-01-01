The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests:

Terry Allan Unger, 34, 8400 block of Manasota Key Road, Sarasota, Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000

Kyle Joseph Flynn, 29, 26100 block of Waterfowl Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Released on $500 bond.

Paul Michael Ryniec, 41, 27100 block of Ann Arbor Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Released on $1,500 bond.

David Jacob Morgan, 24, 200 block of Marlin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. No bond.

Maria Socorro Torres, 48, 300 block of Boca Grande Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving with license expired more than six months. Released on $3,000 bond.

Steven Lane Scott, 60, 900 block of Baer Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Released on $3,500 bond.

William Cedeno Rodriguez, 53, 2100 block of Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Released on $1,500 bond.

Paul G Bartolomey, 26, 21200 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Sierra N. Rowe, 26, 21200 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Released on $500 bond.

Gregory Lee Hartman, 35, 100 block of Salem Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Rony David Martinez, 21, 18000 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Released on $1,000 bond.

Timothy James Brooke, 45, 4500 block of Wabasso Avenue, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Released on $1,500 bond.

Isra Zulekha Sorathia, 25, 6400 block of Royal Tern Circle, Lakewood Ranch. Charge: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.

Michael Gerald Giblin, 59, 1100 block of Palm Sola, Bradenton. Charge: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Released on $1,500 bond.

Kenneth Wayne Clark II, 100 block of Quinton Court, West Columbia, South Carolina. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Released on $1,500 bond.

Samantha Faith McBride, 21, 5800 block Grey Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: Resisting officer without violence. Released on $500 bond.

David Carmock, 31, 1100 block of Bounds St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Released on $1,500 bond.

Benjamin Olney Lankford, 22, 800 block of McDill Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Released on own recognizance.

Travis Michael Pietsch, 21, 500 block of Lakehurst Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: Criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. No bond.

James Sidney King, 52, 9400 block of Casa Grande Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $1,000.


Compiled by Betsy Calvert

