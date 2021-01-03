The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jessica Marie Simmons, 34, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
Frank David Grove, 36, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
James Paul Goheen, 26, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
Luis R. Maldonado Villeda, 37, of Orlando. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked, second offense. Bond: $1,500.
Jose Eleuterio Gallegos-Velasquez, 39, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Luis David Martinez, 26, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Victor Garcia, 43, of Garland, TX. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $3,500.
Ernest S. Watts, 32, of Elmwood Park, IL. Charge: commit felony battery. Bond: $5,000.
Jeffrey D. Nixon, 35, 3000 block of Yukon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.
Amber Nadine Ann Sevenack, 34, 2400 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Lori Lee Dillender, 54, 1300 block of Nokomis Ave., Venice. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Nicholas Auther Mucci, 30, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Adam James Smith, 33, 2900 block of Whaling Road, North Port. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked, third offense. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tyler L. Retino, 32, 7000 block of Sanstone St., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Michael Rodriguez, 58, 12400 block of Shimmering Oak Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Barry Eugene Smith, 31, of Gainesville, FL. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kevin Deangelo Brown, 48, 1100 block of Golden Drive, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: $18,000.
Roger Allen Harvey, 26, 70 block of Park Place Estates, Arcadia. Charges: tampering with electronic monitoring device and three counts of violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
Margaret Ann Landry, 27, of Vero Beach. Charges: trafficking phenethylamines, sale of drugs, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,120.
Cristina Kay Lawson, 28, 1200 block of S.E. Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession or use of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Jabbari Bijan Michelangelo, 24, of Fairfield, OH. Charges: trafficking phenethylamines, 10 grams or more; sale of drugs; possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription; possession of a weapon or ammunition by an other state felon; possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $86,120.
Frederick Lamar Fields III, 13300 block of Clarence Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
George Chester Shaver Jr., 47, 6800 block of S.W. Albritton Ave., Arcadia. Charges: trafficking of amphetamine; sale of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, habitual offender; and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $31,000.
Trevor Allen Spiller, 22, 200 block of N. Robert Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession or use of a drug paraphernalia, attempt to flee or elude officer with sirens and lights active, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $5,620.
Jennifer Starling Thompson, 38, homeless of Bradenton. Charges: resisting officer without violence and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Felipe Enrique Torregrosa, 45, 200 block of S. Brevard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
