The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Linda Barbara Aarden, 32, 900 block of Andrew Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Michael Christopher Brown, 37, 10000 block of Bay Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Matthew Ryan Davis, 31, 9300 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charges: amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, marijuana possession not more than 14 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,000.
Trisha Leeanne Major, 33, 9300 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charges: amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,000.
Richard Raul Rendon, 34, 11900 block of Gretchen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Nicole Marie Tanguay, 37, 10000 block of Bay Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Shaun Henry Hicks, 34, 4700 block of Pinsuchsion St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
