The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Heywood Dean Musselwhite, 69, 500 block of Berry Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer with violence and two counts of battery on first responder. Bond: none.
Emy Shaila Belliard Lopez, 22, 2600 block of Suncoast Lakes Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $11,000.
Christopher Thomas Lysek, 50, 3800 block of Bravo Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Richard William Peterson, 55, 400 block of Palmetto Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Brandon Marckus Bush, 26, first block of Orlando Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Justin Christopher Hunt, 36, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Nathaniel Isaiah Kauffman, 19, 1500 block of Paxton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Jennifer Carrol Leeka Wasko, 37, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Charges: petit theft and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
Kassandra Constance Lyn Santos, 29, 6100 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Erika Jo Salerno, 41, of Deland, Florida. Charges: driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Katherine Justine LeRiche, 40, of Cape Coral. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Robert Antjuan Underwood, 39, 20500 block of Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams. Bond: $100,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Roderek Michael Geng Bennett, 30, 400 block of Pinehallow Circle, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Andrew Scott Harvey, 40, 4700 block of Bayano Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Janette Sanchez, 55, 4100 block of Palisades Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
Thomas Louis Serianni Jr., 53, 6400 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Deanna Marie Thomas, 35, 6400 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Demetri Lucas Scott, 24, 1900 block of SE Tangelo Drive, Arcadia. Charges: criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: none.
Kosinski Ontrol Tucker, 39, 1200 block of SW Melody Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of pre-trial release for domestic violence charge. Bond: none.
James William Weymouth, 41, 4900 block of NW Dogwood Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Robert Dasniel Barrera, 25, 5500 block of SW Smith Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking phenethylamines more than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Amy Marie Wilson, 41, 1500 block of SE West Farms Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
