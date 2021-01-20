The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Edward Kelly, 31, of St. Augustine. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, operating a motorcycle without a license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Patricia Ann Morris, 58, 4200 block of Pine Crest Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,513.
Justin Levi Johnson, 36, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Kerry Marie Mace, 50, 500 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Noah Leon Carlson, 40, 8100 block of Gewant Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Reginald Bernard Carr, Jr., 38, 500 block of Wood St., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charge and two underlying charges. Bond: $1,000.
Susie Leigh Mechesney, 50, 1400 block of San Cristobal Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register as a convicted felon and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $11,000.
Julie Tonya Chambers, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $12,000.
Rosendo Ronald Valdes, 61, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $4,000.
Nicholas Paul Soucy, 24, 23200 block of Jules Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Robert Joseph Soucy II, 29, 23200 block of Jules Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Joseph Wayne Denney, 29, 15300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by U.S. convicted felon and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $17,500.
Craig Allen Gabbard, 43, 17400 block of Poston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $20,000.
Jamie C. Hickman, 42, 20200 block of Gentry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: $4,500.
Keith Gray, Jr., 25, of Opa Locka, FL. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Ashley Lynn Tygrett, 37, 7200 block of Belcrest Court, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Virginia Inez Koerner, 24, 2400 block of Blue Bird Ave., North Port. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Frankie Nicholson, 43, 3400 block of Montclear Circle, North Port. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
John'trell Travon Love, 21, of Miramar, FL. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $13,500.
Michael Patrick Mcloed, 23, of Miami Gardens. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.
Hermelindo Pablo-Dolores, 44, of Miami. Charge: false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $500.
Fredy Nerey Valcarcel, 48, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $3,000.
Robiel Hidalgo Hernandez, 55, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: resisting officer without violence and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $3,000.
Timothy Wilson Dunn, 23, of Inverness, FL. Charges: commit felony battery, grand theft and possession of a stolen credit or debit card. Bond: $12,500.
Andres Valencia Castano, 37, of Hollywood, FL. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Kelly Lynn Beaudoin, 30, of Granville, MA. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Antonio Tum Tojin, 32, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Alberto Dominguez Navarro, 45, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.
Pedro Garcia Sotero, 40, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license expired more than six months. Bond: $500.
Brian Michael Mount, 44, 11100 block of Kimberly Ave., Englewood. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor charges. Bond: none.
Eric Thomas Ross, 36, 2500 block of 47th St., Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Aaron Presley, 43, 16300 block of Larocha Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Jeffrey Thomas Smith, 50, of Lake Alfred, FL. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Austin Michael Gregory, 23, 2000 block of Essence Ave., Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Shaun Henry Hicks, 34, 4700 block of Pinsuchsion St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Eric Lee Collins, 43, 3200 block of Hope St., North Port. Charges: failure to obey law enforcement officer order to stop and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.