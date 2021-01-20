The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

James Edward Kelly, 31, of St. Augustine. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, operating a motorcycle without a license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Patricia Ann Morris, 58, 4200 block of Pine Crest Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,513.

Justin Levi Johnson, 36, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Kerry Marie Mace, 50, 500 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.

Noah Leon Carlson, 40, 8100 block of Gewant Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Reginald Bernard Carr, Jr., 38, 500 block of Wood St., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charge and two underlying charges. Bond: $1,000.

Susie Leigh Mechesney, 50, 1400 block of San Cristobal Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register as a convicted felon and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $11,000.

Julie Tonya Chambers, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $12,000.

Rosendo Ronald Valdes, 61, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $4,000.

Nicholas Paul Soucy, 24, 23200 block of Jules Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Robert Joseph Soucy II, 29, 23200 block of Jules Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Joseph Wayne Denney, 29, 15300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by U.S. convicted felon and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $17,500.

Craig Allen Gabbard, 43, 17400 block of Poston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $20,000.

Jamie C. Hickman, 42, 20200 block of Gentry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: $4,500.

Keith Gray, Jr., 25, of Opa Locka, FL. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Ashley Lynn Tygrett, 37, 7200 block of Belcrest Court, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Virginia Inez Koerner, 24, 2400 block of Blue Bird Ave., North Port. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Frankie Nicholson, 43, 3400 block of Montclear Circle, North Port. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

John'trell Travon Love, 21, of Miramar, FL. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $13,500.


Michael Patrick Mcloed, 23, of Miami Gardens. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.

Hermelindo Pablo-Dolores, 44, of Miami. Charge: false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $500.

Fredy Nerey Valcarcel, 48, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $3,000.

Robiel Hidalgo Hernandez, 55, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: resisting officer without violence and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $3,000.

Timothy Wilson Dunn, 23, of Inverness, FL. Charges: commit felony battery, grand theft and possession of a stolen credit or debit card. Bond: $12,500.

Andres Valencia Castano, 37, of Hollywood, FL. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.

Kelly Lynn Beaudoin, 30, of Granville, MA. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Antonio Tum Tojin, 32, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

Alberto Dominguez Navarro, 45, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.

Pedro Garcia Sotero, 40, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license expired more than six months. Bond: $500.

Brian Michael Mount, 44, 11100 block of Kimberly Ave., Englewood. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor charges. Bond: none.

Eric Thomas Ross, 36, 2500 block of 47th St., Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Aaron Presley, 43, 16300 block of Larocha Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Jeffrey Thomas Smith, 50, of Lake Alfred, FL. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Austin Michael Gregory, 23, 2000 block of Essence Ave., Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Shaun Henry Hicks, 34, 4700 block of Pinsuchsion St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Eric Lee Collins, 43, 3200 block of Hope St., North Port. Charges: failure to obey law enforcement officer order to stop and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

