The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

William A. McClelland, 26, 12100 block of Borax Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and two counts of sexual battery. Bond: $205,000.

Matthew Cleveland Brooks, 39, 27500 block of Mitchell Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft and two counts of unarmed burglary. Bond: $15,000.

Kimberly Elizabeth Kelly, 32, 3300 block of Ash Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft and unarmed burglary. Bond: none.

Stephen Eugene Haddock, 46, 2900 block of Bailey Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Sharon Ann Liguori, 72, 5200 block of Boyle Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Ishawn Stephenson Jr., 19, 1300 block of Willamette Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $6,000.

Donald Duane Mazzella, 65, 22300 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Jeremy George Erhart, 39, 6100 block of McKee Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, fleeing or attempted fleeing from law enforcement, tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Jason Robert McClaskey, 41, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: two arrests on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Anthony Michael Shaw, 32, of Apopka, Florida. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $885.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Merrylynn Angel Gardino, 20, of Safety Harbor, Florida. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of alcohol by person under 21, and operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $7,000.

Anthony Keith Jones Jr., 39, of Bradenton. Charge: selling forged or counterfeit private labels. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Melanie Renee Bioski, 32, 1500 block of Airy Court, North Port. Charges: DUI and refusal of breath test after license suspended. Bond: $620.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Edward Kenneth Campbell, 29, unknown address of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Garrett Kristopher Brokus, 42, of Lake Placid. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $2,500.

Ashtan Tyteyanna Doucette, 25, of Orlando. Charges: unarmed burglary and failure to obey law enforcement order to stop. Bond: none.

Laura Ramirez Guzman, 39, 200 block of Dade Street, Arcadia. Charges: felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

Jerry Garcia Tijerina, 37, 1500 block of NE Livingston Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and three counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $1,000.

Lummie Issac Snead, 47, of Lake Suzie, Florida. Charges: two charges of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments