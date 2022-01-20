The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William A. McClelland, 26, 12100 block of Borax Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and two counts of sexual battery. Bond: $205,000.
Matthew Cleveland Brooks, 39, 27500 block of Mitchell Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft and two counts of unarmed burglary. Bond: $15,000.
Kimberly Elizabeth Kelly, 32, 3300 block of Ash Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft and unarmed burglary. Bond: none.
Stephen Eugene Haddock, 46, 2900 block of Bailey Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Sharon Ann Liguori, 72, 5200 block of Boyle Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Ishawn Stephenson Jr., 19, 1300 block of Willamette Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $6,000.
Donald Duane Mazzella, 65, 22300 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Jeremy George Erhart, 39, 6100 block of McKee Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, fleeing or attempted fleeing from law enforcement, tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Jason Robert McClaskey, 41, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: two arrests on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Anthony Michael Shaw, 32, of Apopka, Florida. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $885.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Merrylynn Angel Gardino, 20, of Safety Harbor, Florida. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of alcohol by person under 21, and operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $7,000.
Anthony Keith Jones Jr., 39, of Bradenton. Charge: selling forged or counterfeit private labels. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Melanie Renee Bioski, 32, 1500 block of Airy Court, North Port. Charges: DUI and refusal of breath test after license suspended. Bond: $620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Edward Kenneth Campbell, 29, unknown address of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Garrett Kristopher Brokus, 42, of Lake Placid. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $2,500.
Ashtan Tyteyanna Doucette, 25, of Orlando. Charges: unarmed burglary and failure to obey law enforcement order to stop. Bond: none.
Laura Ramirez Guzman, 39, 200 block of Dade Street, Arcadia. Charges: felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Jerry Garcia Tijerina, 37, 1500 block of NE Livingston Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and three counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $1,000.
Lummie Issac Snead, 47, of Lake Suzie, Florida. Charges: two charges of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.