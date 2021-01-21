The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Justin Harlan Poscich, 29, of Seffner, Fla. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
Jose Antonio Romero-Garcia, 33, 400 block of Barjar Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jeremy Roy Hendrix, 39, 5400 block of Guide Post, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.
Richard Perry Gillam, 69, 4200 block of Tree Top Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.
Jonathan Michael Sawyer, 28, 600 block of Dalton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery second or subsequent offense and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Xenakerib Xavier Zapata-Benavidez, 32, of Miami Gardens, Fla. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, false ID given to law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $8,500.
Gabriel Merino-Serrano, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Courtney Anne Church, 27, 1500 block of Virginia Lane, Englewood. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Rashard Damier Green, 34, of Casselberry, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,500.
Danielle Frences Humphrey, 48, 11200 block of SW Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Tavarious Marquis Smith, 25, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
