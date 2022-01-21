The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Rodrigo Ferreira Da Silva, 36, of Tampa. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Roy Lee Poore Jr., 45, 6200 block of Rumford Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $8,000.

Michael Andrew Cooley, 28, 3200 block of Port Charlotte Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,500.

Cordeshia Lavonna Thomas, 27, 22200 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Rochell Ann Cuozzo, 59, 3300 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Jorge Hernandez-Montes, 32, of Naples. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ronald Everett Anderson III, 23, 2400 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: carrying a concealed unlicensed electric device or weapon. Bond: $500.

Wayne Thomas Guffey, 40, 3200 block of Nogal Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.

Joseph Gerald Hinsman, 29, of Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John Ralph DiGiacomo, 67, 13300 block of Golf Pointe Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Jamie Ed Gillins, 31, 7500 block of Mesa Street, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Joshua Gregory Groce, 38, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.

James Edward Mucha, 54, unknown block of Tamiami Trail, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer with violence. Bond: $2,000.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

Hector Giles Guerrero, 43, 2200 block of SE Carlstrom Field Road, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $360.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Rhett Phillip Hopkins, 52, of Nashville, Tennessee. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, unlawful possession of 4 or fewer IDs, and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $2,500.

Jesse Levi Robert Johnson, 27, of Bowling Green, Florida. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Calvin Rembert, 43, 2900 block of SW Sunflower Street, Nocatee. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,500.

Raymond Ramirez, 68, 5600 block of SE County Road 760, Arcadia. Charge: animal cruelty and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $6,000.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

