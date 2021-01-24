The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Earnest Arnold IV, 25, 1800 block of 21st St., Sarasota. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Jesse Wade Wilkes, 48, 15300 block of Maple Tree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Benjamin Butler, Jr., 34, 2000 block of Kenelm Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Rosemary Danyel Mackie, 45, 21200 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Mirtha Lesly Bruny Frederique, 41, 3100 block of Bourbon St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property by order of owner. Bond: none.

Nancy Marie Giovannetti, 58, 1300 block of Heath St., North Port. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Charges: $8,000.

Craig Jay Lacourse, 23, 2800 block of Coldwater Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $8,500.

Scott James Brubaker, 46, 1100 block of Coronado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $1,000.

Simon Ermelindo Carrillo, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement officer and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

Richard Allen Albritton, 52, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property by order of owner. Bond: none.

Tayler Mychelle Rorrick, 28, 2100 block of Sealover Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $5,000.

Joseph Michael Sutton, 39, 7800 block of Ebson Drive, North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: $5,500.

Francisco Montoya-Tello, 36, of Labelle, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Derrick Tyron Muse, 38, 1500 block of S.W. Harlem St., Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:


Stephanie Rene Craven, 34, 1400 block of Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner; and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Charles David Freed, Jr., 40, 4800 block of Eldron Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.

Michael Christopher Poston, 27, 3100 block of Brewster Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Javier Cardona, Jr., 21, 1200 block of S.W. Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing; resisting officer without violence; driving while license suspended, habitual offender; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond: $3,120.

Katrina Melissa Humphrey, 39, 500 block of Harris Road, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another and battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,120.

Rainer Sage Incitti, 26, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Amy Janelle Jones, 46, 1300 block of S.E. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.

Marcus Marcel Melvin, 1000 block of S.E. 5th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

Luis Ponce, 44, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $50,000.

Mario Ramirez-Mendez, 34, 100 block of Lowe St., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Austin Donald Smith Debrodt, 22, 6200 block of N.E. Ranch Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.

Robert Edwin Thurver, 58, 2600 block of S.W. Terrell St., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and kidnapping of a child under the age of 13. Bond: $11,500.

