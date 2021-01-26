The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
William John Sayles, 41, 300 block of Base Ave. E, Venice. Charge: driving without license-revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $2,500.
Jorge Luis Ortiz, 22, of Sebring. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.
Amber Kay Vanlorynen, 31, Sarasota. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Ronald Alexander Lindo, 36, 1400 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
Mark David Routes, 57, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Christina Rodriguez, 18, 20300 block of Elrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: commit aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Cody James Thomas, 36, 20300 block of Lorenzo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Daniel Patrick Garigen, 71, 23100 block of Hillsdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: none.
Steven Edward Morris, 51, 11800 block of Van Loon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jason Eric Enriquez, 39, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jennie Ann Brasaemle, 39, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Benny Junior Barnes, 43, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Tonya Marie Bement, 43, 5600 block of Gager Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Colby Ari Jimenez, 29, 6300 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
