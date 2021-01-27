The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Matthew Lyle Weber, 34, of Zephyrhills, Fla. Charges: amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, neglect child without great bodily harm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Luis A. Junca, 72, 400 block of W Grace Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: torment deprive mutilate kill animal. Bond: $3,500.

James David Kartz, 65, 7400 block of W Lenox Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Marcelino Sanchez, 55, 1200 block of Hillcrest Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, .15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

Michelle Lynne Wagoner, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $500.

Dior Jashun Barton, 21, address withheld. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: none.

Michael William Kiernan II, 37, 200 block of Allworthy Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control, battery by intentional touch or strike, possession of firearm or ammunition by Florida convicted felon and fraud-impersonation use possess ID of another person. Bond: none.

Derek Albert Shaffer, 37, 4600 block of Pompano Street, Placida. Charges: violation of probation or community control, petty theft second offense and violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.

Shane William Gillis, 47, address withheld. Charges: arson of dwelling or structure where people present, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and burglary of a dwelling by impairing phone or power equipment. Bond: none.


Alexis Dorine Earhart, 38, 8400 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charges: neglect child without great bodily harm, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $19,000.

Desmond Lennard Florence, 36, of Miami. Charge: make alter forge prescription. Bond: $3,500.

Michael Christopher Brown, 37, 10000 block of Bay Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Stephanie Lauren Barnett, 33, 6300 block of Freemont Street, North Port. Charges: larceny petty theft second degree first offense and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,000.

Benjamin Butler Jr., 34, 2100 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court- fail to appear. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Nicholas Alan Carella, 41, 5400 block of Gainsboro Street, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

