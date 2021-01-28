The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Renes Desane, 38, 200 block of W Anne Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Charles Jeremiah Runck, 42, 300 block of W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $11,000.
Stephen Hollingsworth Williams, 55, 6300 Ellis Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $100.
Michael Oscar Broder, 65, 1400 block of Columbian Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: none.
Johnny Issac Hayes, 39, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $1,000.
Savanna Nicole Sanders, 24, 2400 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of synthetic narcotics with intent to sell. Bond: none.
Justin Nathan Lamka, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft third subsequent offense. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Gregory Allen Williamson, 57, 2500 block of Rolling Road, North Port. Charge: possess, control, view depiction of child sex conduct. Bond: none.
Jennifer Lynn Nieves, 43, address unknown. Charges: two warrants out of Charlotte County. Bond: none.
Nicholas Alan Carella, 41, 5400 block of Gainsboro Street, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Stephanie Lauren Barnett, 33, 6300 block of Freemont Street, North Port. Charges: larceny petty theft second degree first offense and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,000.
Benjamin Butler Jr., 34, 2100 block of Mark Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court- fail to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson.
