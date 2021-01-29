The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Eddy Francisco Us Lux, 18, 21300 block of Hepner Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.

Christal Lynn Boothe, 34, 1600 block of Sheehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,500.

Jerome Andrew Lynn, 57, 300 block of Euclid Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.

Shannen Christopher Burke, 48, 4100 block of Hollis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing traffic in stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Arthur Joseph Gadomski, 60, 1100 block of Corktree Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: exposure of sexual organs and follow harass cyberstalk another. Bond: $2,000.

Brittany Marie Cross, 29, 2000 block of Lakeview Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Kevin Ray Ferlan, 63, 2800 block of Shady Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Zackary Bryan Peirson, 24, 5700 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.


Stephanie Nicole Mapes, 35, 300 block of S Maple Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Clay Wolfgang Collini, 32, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Laura A Stinson, 35, 11000 block of Waterford Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.

Savannah Lynn Platt, 31, 100 block of McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Jose Manuel Roblero Vazquez, 45, 2800 block of SW Wallis Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Gustavo Alberto Cruz, 27, 2700 block of Pascal Avenue, North Port. Charges: two warrants out of Lee county for lewd or lascivious molestation. Bond: $500,000.

Richard Raul Rendon, 35, 11900 block of Gretchen Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County for violation of probation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

