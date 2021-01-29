The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Eddy Francisco Us Lux, 18, 21300 block of Hepner Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
Christal Lynn Boothe, 34, 1600 block of Sheehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,500.
Jerome Andrew Lynn, 57, 300 block of Euclid Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.
Shannen Christopher Burke, 48, 4100 block of Hollis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing traffic in stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Arthur Joseph Gadomski, 60, 1100 block of Corktree Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: exposure of sexual organs and follow harass cyberstalk another. Bond: $2,000.
Brittany Marie Cross, 29, 2000 block of Lakeview Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Kevin Ray Ferlan, 63, 2800 block of Shady Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Zackary Bryan Peirson, 24, 5700 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Stephanie Nicole Mapes, 35, 300 block of S Maple Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Clay Wolfgang Collini, 32, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Laura A Stinson, 35, 11000 block of Waterford Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.
Savannah Lynn Platt, 31, 100 block of McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jose Manuel Roblero Vazquez, 45, 2800 block of SW Wallis Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Gustavo Alberto Cruz, 27, 2700 block of Pascal Avenue, North Port. Charges: two warrants out of Lee county for lewd or lascivious molestation. Bond: $500,000.
Richard Raul Rendon, 35, 11900 block of Gretchen Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County for violation of probation. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.