The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Juan Ayala Lopez, 29, of Wauchula, Florida. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Travis Levelle Merriex, 29, of Tarpon Springs. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $98,000.

Rachel Inez Adams, 41, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

Jennifer Lynn Nieves, 43, Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charges: two counts of violation or probation or community control. Bond: $1,415.

Daniel Brian Statetzny, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by other state felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into county detention facility and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.

Benjamin John Phillips, Jr., 32, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Benjamin John Phillips, Sr., 55, 100 block of Martin Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $530.

Wayne Allen Quinn, 41, 3300 block of Sunrise Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none. 

Beau William Morazes, Jr., 19, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing traffic stolen property, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: none.


Fatima Delacaridad Garcia Carbonell, 28, address withheld. Charges: obtaining vessel title if vessel is stolen, buying or possessing vessel part with altered ID plate and uttering forged instrument. Bond: $15,000.

Kassie-Ann Rhnee Reynolds, 21, 2300 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Michael Stephen Caron, 41, 2500 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

Marne Anne Morrison-Hackett, 39, 8800 block of Wawana Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Adrian Ortiz-Sanchez, 35, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: operate a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000. 

Michael Allen Price, Jr., 17, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none. 

Christopher Jordan Butterfield, 21, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500. 

Ashlynn Rose Butterfield, 17, of Cape Coral. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none. 

Osman Randolfo Romero Santos, 35, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Dwayne Loyd Daley, 25, 1600 block of Southwest Eagertan Drive, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none. 

