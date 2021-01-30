The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Juan Ayala Lopez, 29, of Wauchula, Florida. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Travis Levelle Merriex, 29, of Tarpon Springs. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $98,000.
Rachel Inez Adams, 41, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jennifer Lynn Nieves, 43, Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charges: two counts of violation or probation or community control. Bond: $1,415.
Daniel Brian Statetzny, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by other state felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into county detention facility and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.
Benjamin John Phillips, Jr., 32, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Benjamin John Phillips, Sr., 55, 100 block of Martin Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $530.
Wayne Allen Quinn, 41, 3300 block of Sunrise Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Beau William Morazes, Jr., 19, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing traffic stolen property, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: none.
Fatima Delacaridad Garcia Carbonell, 28, address withheld. Charges: obtaining vessel title if vessel is stolen, buying or possessing vessel part with altered ID plate and uttering forged instrument. Bond: $15,000.
Kassie-Ann Rhnee Reynolds, 21, 2300 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Michael Stephen Caron, 41, 2500 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Marne Anne Morrison-Hackett, 39, 8800 block of Wawana Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Adrian Ortiz-Sanchez, 35, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: operate a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Allen Price, Jr., 17, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christopher Jordan Butterfield, 21, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Ashlynn Rose Butterfield, 17, of Cape Coral. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Osman Randolfo Romero Santos, 35, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Dwayne Loyd Daley, 25, 1600 block of Southwest Eagertan Drive, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.