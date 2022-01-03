The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Fernando Alexis Martinez-Perez, 20, of Tampa. Charges: knowingly abusing temporary vehicle tag and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $3,500.
• Pablo Barreto Rodriguez, 43, 21400 block of Webbwood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Vincent Robert Jones, 36, 3500 block of Denham Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Tomas Isidro Guevara, 61, 4300 block of Albacore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
• Anthony Thomas Torres, 31, 300 block of Adorn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Kimberly Ann Godreau, 51, 2500 block of Parrot Street, North Port. Charges: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $13,500.
• Nicholas Jerome Bell, 43, 4000 block of Buelah Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Alfredo Luis Ramos, 64, of Miami Springs. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
• Dusty Dale Harris, 38, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Linda Marie Van Kannel, 58, of Lakewood, Ohio. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Patrick Jesse Locke, 29, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Dylan Lee Perez, 24, of Fort Myers. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Shiann Marie Gayle Skidmore, 27, of Fort Myers. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and three counts of neglecting child without great bodily harm. Bond: $20,000.
• Brian Michael Bowen, 39, homeless of Englewood. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and driving while license suspended. Bond: $10,000.
• Corey Jermaine Allen, 24, of Boston. Charges: resisting officer without violence and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph John Austin, 66, 1100 block of South Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Artem Andriyovych Cherkashyn, 24, 7000 block of Tropicaire Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery against first responder. Bond: $5,000
• Ashley Mae Lackey, 25, 4600 block of Bayano Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Bruce Wallace Griffin Jr., 33, of Fort Ogden. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Christopher Deion Hodges, 29, 200 block of South Monroe Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery by person detained in jail or prison facility. Bond: none.
• Jimmy Lee Lundquist, 43, 1100 block of West Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Daniel Torres, 23, first block of SE Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.