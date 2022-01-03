The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Fernando Alexis Martinez-Perez, 20, of Tampa. Charges: knowingly abusing temporary vehicle tag and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $3,500.

• Pablo Barreto Rodriguez, 43, 21400 block of Webbwood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

• Vincent Robert Jones, 36, 3500 block of Denham Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

• Tomas Isidro Guevara, 61, 4300 block of Albacore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

• Anthony Thomas Torres, 31, 300 block of Adorn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Kimberly Ann Godreau, 51, 2500 block of Parrot Street, North Port. Charges: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $13,500.

• Nicholas Jerome Bell, 43, 4000 block of Buelah Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

• Alfredo Luis Ramos, 64, of Miami Springs. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.

• Dusty Dale Harris, 38, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• Linda Marie Van Kannel, 58, of Lakewood, Ohio. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Patrick Jesse Locke, 29, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

• Dylan Lee Perez, 24, of Fort Myers. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

• Shiann Marie Gayle Skidmore, 27, of Fort Myers. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and three counts of neglecting child without great bodily harm. Bond: $20,000.

• Brian Michael Bowen, 39, homeless of Englewood. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and driving while license suspended. Bond: $10,000.

• Corey Jermaine Allen, 24, of Boston. Charges: resisting officer without violence and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Joseph John Austin, 66, 1100 block of South Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Artem Andriyovych Cherkashyn, 24, 7000 block of Tropicaire Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery against first responder. Bond: $5,000

• Ashley Mae Lackey, 25, 4600 block of Bayano Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Bruce Wallace Griffin Jr., 33, of Fort Ogden. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

• Christopher Deion Hodges, 29, 200 block of South Monroe Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery by person detained in jail or prison facility. Bond: none.

• Jimmy Lee Lundquist, 43, 1100 block of West Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Daniel Torres, 23, first block of SE Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

