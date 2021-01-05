(Editor's note: Sunday's Police Beat included arrests from January 2020, in error. The following report includes the correct arrests from Jan. 2, 2021.)
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kenneth Wayne Clark, 33, 100 block of Quinton Court, West Columbia, SC. Charge: Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Samantha Faith McBride, 21, 5000 block of Grey Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: Resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
David Carmock, 31, 1100 block of Bounds Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.
Sarah Christine Richards, 21, 27000 block of Partin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.
Travis Michael Pietsch, 21, 500 block of Lakehurst Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: Criminal mischief between $200 and $1,00 damage. Bond: $1,500.
James Sidney King, 52, 9000 block of Casa Grande Avenue, Englewood. Charge: Violation of probation of pretrial release. Bond: $1,000.
Christopher Elmore, 33, first block of Bunker Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Peter George McPherson, 43, of Queens, NY. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Sherwin Himme, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christina Dawn Grant, 38, 100 block of Salem Ave North West. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Charles Mitchell V Smith, 19, address withheld. Charge: sexual battery by 18 year old or older on a victim under 12 years old. Bond: none.
Christal Lynn Boothe, 34, 1600 block of Sheehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Adalberto Hernandez Jr., 35, of Lutz, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Rachel Renee Tufnell, 46, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
William Blake Miller, 36, of Fort Myers. Charges: driving while license suspended second offense and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Elaine Fay Muhammad, 60, 2600 block of Portia Road, Englewood. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $1,000. Bond: $1,500.
Jose Alfredo Lopez Lopez, 24, 1500 block of Third Ave., Arcadia. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Vincente Flores Don Juan, 44, 1300 block of SW Rosebud Drive, Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Avontra Treon Moore, 27, homeless. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possess marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Benjamin Olney Lankford, 22, 800 block of McDill Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Joseph Wideman, 49, 1700 block of Scarlett Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Nicholas Arthur Mucci, 30, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Donald Ray Pedigo, 29, 800 block of Sara Bay Road, Osprey. Charge: simple assault on officer, firefighter, EMT. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Sue Erwin.
