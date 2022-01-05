The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jose Antonio DeFilippi, 58, of Sarasota. Charge: driving while license expired more than 6 months. Bond: $500.
• Michael Cody McConnell, 39, 14500 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft and unarmed burglary. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Scott Parks, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• Dylan Anthony Shawn Rodgers, 29, 22200 block of Elmira Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Brandon Deverne Aaron, 37, of Pembroke Pines, Florida. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Glenn Harry Hoffner Jr., 28, 1100 block of Nackman Road, North Port. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Inna Sergyina Osipov, 34, 4800 block of Globe Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, sale of a Schedule I or II synthetic narcotic, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $21,000.
• Matthew Wayne Mead, 35, 1100 block of South Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
• John Michael Sauer, 40, 3800 block of Portiere Avenue, North Port. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear and two counts of petit theft. Bond: none.
• Aaron Brady Pickle, 38, of Interlocking, Florida. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $600.
• Corey Lee Johnson, 40, unknown block of Downing Road, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended, displaying registration plate not assigned, failure to register motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Anthony Kenneth Coyne, 24, address withheld. Charges: false imprisonment, battery, presenting a false ID to law enforcement, and resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
• Eric Gadell Byrd, 52, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Sarah Florence Williams, 20, 13000 block of Aranov Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear and driving while license suspended. Bond: $7,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• George Preston Beasley, 41, 3200 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,570.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Gregory Mellroy Caldwell, 65, 4900 block of Cumbano Street, North Port. Charges: three counts of dealing in stolen property and four counts of false information given to pawnbroker. Bond: $52,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Xavier Lee Gonzales, 27, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Travis McGill, 62, 305 South Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: unarmed burglary. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Christina Lee Lemacks, 36, 6200 block of NE Ranch Drive, Arcadia. Charges: criminal attempt to solicit or conspire, use of two-way device to facilitate felony, resisting officer without violence, smuggling a mobile device into prison, and smuggling written record communication into prison. Bond: $38,000.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
