The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Melissa Grace Roesing, 36, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Susie Leigh Mechesney, 50, 1400 block of San Cristobal Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $10,000.
Jesse Ryan Yip, 33, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Mandy Dae Wheeler, 34, 100 block of Carlisle Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
Tina Marie Hoge, 55, 4100 block of Durant Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
Linette Anne Dishneau, 30, 4300 block of Sibley Bay Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
John Byrd, 36, 22100 block of Bahama Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $50,000.
Terra Leeann Mount, 20, 17300 block of Shirley Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Barbara Ann Mullin, 57, 3300 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Jason Martin Cunningham, 39, of Jacksonville, Fla. Charges: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Bond: $16,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
