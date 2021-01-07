The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Keith Thomas Maine, 41, 200 block of Fairway Road, Rotonda West. Charges: three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jessica Leigh Umphries, 39, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Eric Ross Swink, 33, 28100 block of Alatadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Shawn Patrick Armstrong, 47, 27900 block of Leatherwood Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $2,500.
Matthew Tyler Burrell, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Brandie Michele Rawles, 38, 13400 block of Driscoll Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $5,000.
Jarius Roy Manning, 17, 100 block of Flanders Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Christopher Browell Kay, 36, 2400 block of Bendixen Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $3,500.
Michael Scott Alden, 35, 13200 block of Flaherty Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: convicted felon fails to register and petty theft third subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Elizabeth Marie Norris, 32, 3000 block of Brampton Terrace, North Port. Charge: know intent unlawful possession of four or fewer IDs. Bond: none.
Justin Douglas Mahaffey, 34, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Bruce Scott Schroeder, 40, 5900 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $11,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Lawrence Aubrey Adams, 52, 4100 block of Danbury Terrace, North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery by touch or strike. Bond: $8,500.
Kyle Brownlie McKay, 33, 4600 block of San Luis Terrace, North Port. Charges: DUI damage to property or person of another and inhale ingest harmful chemicals. Bond: $620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Thomas Vincent Boek, 77, 400 block of Jeanette Court, Nokomis. Charges: exposure of sexual organs and exhibition off less than 18 year old victim less than 16 year old. Bond: $8,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.