The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Shanta Elizabeth Headlam, 41, of Riverview. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

• Gary Wayne Barrett Jr., 45, 200 block of McGregor Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

• Shawn Henry Smith, 40, 11100 block of Pinetrail Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

• Michael Joseph Sears, 74, 24300 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

• Robin Ann Clark Zick, 38, 300 block of East Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: petit theft and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.

• Thomas Allen Noble II, 31, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $220.

• John Fils, 31, 200 block of Tipton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Lakeisha Chantel Fletcher, 31, of Lehigh Arces. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $5,000.

• Troy Devon Jordan, 29, of Kingsland, Ga. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.

• Taylor Marie Hixenbaugh, 22, first block of North Mango Street, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

• Veronica Sara Jane Kanter, 25, of Dillon, Colo. Charges: arrest as out of state fugitive and petit theft.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Steven S. DeLeon, 57, 6300 block of Munsing Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county arrest. Bond: $5,000.

• Finesse Alyise Lagler, 34, 4100 block of Worcester Avenue, North Port. Charge: using fraud to obtain property under $20,000. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jesse Joseph DeMello, 32, 2500 block of Ridgewood Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Elizabeth Terese Friedhof, 35, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

• Tabatha Mae Jackson, 38, 4200 block of Gorgas Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

• Terri Curles Keeton, 57, 8300 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charges: aggravated assault against person 65 years or older and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

• Orlando Lombard, 25, 1300 block of Nebraska Lane, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Frances Michelle Wallace, 31, 1900 block of Forked Creek Road, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.

• Jimmy Lee Lundquist, 43, 1100 block of West Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Anthony Don Washington Sr., 50, 800 block of Court Street, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

