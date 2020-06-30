The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kara Evalyn Power, 18, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Michael James Morrison, 44, 19300 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Timothy James Holmes, 34, 1400 block of Upshaw Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Donald Garrett Nuzum, 57, 3000 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Shane Holden Ghormley-Linck, 25, 1000 block of Newton Street, Englewood. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.

James Andrew Tyrelle Greene, 27, of Arcadia. Charges: selling cocaine, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jeannine Patrice Agnello, 48, 5000 block of Koli Court, North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: two counts of possession of a controlled substance/other). Bond: none.

Trevor Harwood Benson, 29, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge: carrying a concealed firearm). Bond: none.

Travis Wesley Simmons, 40, 500 block of Blackburn Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: battery felony resulting from great bodily harm or disability). Bond: $15,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brian Richard Fitzgerald, 30, 3600 block of Giblin Drive, North Port. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc. Bond: none.

Justin Christopher Groves, 36, 4300 block of N. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Carrie Luckas, 47, 2500 block of Frantz Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments