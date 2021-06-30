The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Melissa Ann Blais, 37, 25100 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of property, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon, petty theft, and trespass. Bond: $23,500.
Brendalynn Sue Andrews, 34, 6100 block of Golf Course Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering. Bond: none.
Robert Joseph Klein, 40, 5200 block of Shell Mound Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
Brandon Earl Goddard, 36, 15400 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $7,500.
Andrew James Schramm, 30, 3500 block of Middleton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering. Bond: $500.
James Ray Murphy, 35, 400 block of Lenoir Street N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, convicted felon fails to register and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Glen Allen Stiltner, 40, 21900 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $250.
Suzanne Rael, 58, 12200 block of Van Loon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Jonathan Mandy Alvarez, 33, 21100 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: perjury not in an official proceeding and bribery of or by a public servant. Bond: $10,000.
Scott Jeffrey Reid, 54, 1300 block of Henton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Harold Edward Ross, 48, 3100 block of Pinetree Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Harold Briggs McBee, Jr., 58, 1200 block of Price Circle Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Jayson Earle Mundy, 18, 6300 block of Jordan Street, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Charlene Simpson Siever, 60, address withheld. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Gregory Patrick Thomspson, 37, of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: administrative hold for other agency. Bond: none.
