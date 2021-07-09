The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Chase Morgan Young, 36, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: four counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Taylor Lynn Sherrell, 20, 1200 block of 46th St., Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Scott Ball, 53, 5700 block of Monitor Place, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
John Michael O'Conner, 63, 50 block of Medalist Court, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kyeisha Kleen Walls, 25, 12200 block of Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Robbie Jayden White, 37, 12200 block of Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: out of county warrant, false identification given to law enforcement officer and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
James Lee Schult, 39, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Joseph Paris Vine, 46, 800 block of Spring View Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: five counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $55,000.
Jose R. Cremades Hernandez, 50, 23100 block of Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Oscar David Larios, 48, 21000 block of Bersell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Paulione Elaine Randle, 43, 21200 block of Hawthorne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly conduct; corruption by threat of public servant; trespassing; battery on officer, firefighter, or EMT; and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Beverly Anne Spencer, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, arrest on an underlying charge, possession of cocaine, failure to appear on misdemeanor charges, grand theft of a motor vehicle, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Eric Jordan Clappe, 32, 2700 block of Rhumba Terrace, North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $13,500.
Phillip Jerome Barker, Jr., 31, 3600 block of N. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Corey Michael Hogsett, 37, of Naples. Charge: false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Jacob Terry Rickerman, 22, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.
Joshua Kelly Gault, 35, 7600 block of Castleberry Terrace, Englewood. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Anita Gail Montgomery, 51, of Bradenton. Charges: use of another person's identification without consent. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Tyler John Almgren, 27, 1100 block of Papillon St., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Jason Todd Tijerina, 38, 3100 block of S. McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Laura Ann Papol, 41, 27000 block of Curitiba Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Colleen Sarah Taylor, 40, 200 block of Ortiz Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Gregory Wolochuk, 39, 14100 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.