The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Chase Morgan Young, 36, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: four counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Taylor Lynn Sherrell, 20, 1200 block of 46th St., Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Scott Ball, 53, 5700 block of Monitor Place, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

John Michael O'Conner, 63, 50 block of Medalist Court, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Kyeisha Kleen Walls, 25, 12200 block of Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Robbie Jayden White, 37, 12200 block of Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: out of county warrant, false identification given to law enforcement officer and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

James Lee Schult, 39, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Joseph Paris Vine, 46, 800 block of Spring View Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: five counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $55,000.

Jose R. Cremades Hernandez, 50, 23100 block of Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Oscar David Larios, 48, 21000 block of Bersell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Paulione Elaine Randle, 43, 21200 block of Hawthorne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly conduct; corruption by threat of public servant; trespassing; battery on officer, firefighter, or EMT; and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Beverly Anne Spencer, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, arrest on an underlying charge, possession of cocaine, failure to appear on misdemeanor charges, grand theft of a motor vehicle, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Eric Jordan Clappe, 32, 2700 block of Rhumba Terrace, North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $13,500.


Phillip Jerome Barker, Jr., 31, 3600 block of N. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Corey Michael Hogsett, 37, of Naples. Charge: false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Jacob Terry Rickerman, 22, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.

Joshua Kelly Gault, 35, 7600 block of Castleberry Terrace, Englewood. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.

Anita Gail Montgomery, 51, of Bradenton. Charges: use of another person's identification without consent. Bond: $10,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Tyler John Almgren, 27, 1100 block of Papillon St., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Jason Todd Tijerina, 38, 3100 block of S. McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Laura Ann Papol, 41, 27000 block of Curitiba Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Colleen Sarah Taylor, 40, 200 block of Ortiz Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Gregory Wolochuk, 39, 14100 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

