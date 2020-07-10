The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Edison Andrew Jr Kirkland, 47, 6500 block of Florida Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Brian Keith Morris, 40, 23400 block of Wickens Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Marie Jeanette Birdsall, 40, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Todd Lawrence Kane, 57, 2300 block of Pappas Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Brendan William Toop, 39, 2700 block of N. Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: sexual battery by custodian victim between 12 and 18. Bond: $150,000.
Brianna Redden, 36, address withheld. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, grand theft of motor vehicle and driving while license permanently revoked. Bond: $11,000.
Katriece Kiara Rivers, 29, Sarasota. Charges: out-of-county warrant and providing false information to law enforcement during investigation. Bond: $1,500.
Amanda Marie Berndsen, 40, 4800 block of Oakley Road, North Port. Charges: out-of-state fugitive, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $8,000.
Jorge Armando Bonilla Herrera, 40, address withheld. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Wikenson Pandol, 36, of Boynton Beach, Fla. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, moving vehicle violation, trafficking more than 4 grams but less than 30 kilograms of heroin, trafficking other controlled substance more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms, and marijuana possession less than 20 grams. Bond: none.
Denise Marie Compagna, 29, 5200 block of Cannon Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jordan Alexander Chuck, 25, 700 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charges: Administrative hold for ICE, or Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Bond: In custody.
John M. Cooper, 41, 1800 block of Rival Terrace, North Port. Charges: Criminal registration.
James Thomas Dethloff, 29, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance (meth). Bond: $1,500.
Dustin Rhoades Harvick, 37, 100 block of Strasburg Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: engage in contracting business without certification and larceny. Bond: $9,000.
Andrea Lamar Lewis Jr., 27, 1600 block of White Pine, Punta Gorda. Charges: use anti-shoplifting device countermeasure and petty theft. Bond: $1,620.
Joseph Aaron Valderama, 24, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI and three counts of DUI damage to property or another person. Bond: $1,620.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
