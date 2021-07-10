The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Justin Paul Morgan, 39, 6100 block of Safford St.,, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.

Joseph Charles Piana, 38, 3300 block of DeSoto Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

Nicholson Fequiere, 49, 20300 block of Danube Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Jason Harper Sipes, 51, 21200 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $2,500.

Melodie Theresa Galaba, 42, 3300 block of Great Neck St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,000.

Damien Henry Levesque, 33, 22200 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

Kevin Le Jackson, 33, 3400 block of Westlund Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $20,000.

Michael Sean Kicker, 46, 2500 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license-revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $1,000.

Erik Dominic Craig, 44, Orlando. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $4,000.

Christian Gregory Kayne, 33, Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Wesley Allen Mayhew, 52, Naples. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.


Natasha Montara Bond, 32, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.

Jennifer Louise Brewer, 56, Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Ronald Robert Franklin, 46, 7000 block of Larkin St., Englewood. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher or with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

Thomas Michael Halka, 49, 2800 block of 11th St., Englewood. Charges: trafficking in cocaine more than 28 grams but less than 150 kilograms, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $155,000.

Jesse Mack Grider Jr., 40, Beaumont, Texas. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked and false ID given to law enforcement. Bond: $7,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Rick Boisclair, 39, 4600 block of Cinderella Circle, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jeanne F. Martelli, 56, North Broadway Road, Englewood. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for failure to appear (original charge: driving without registration). Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jolene Garrity, 37, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,620.

Jeffrey Richard Honard, 60, 7900 block of Jeffery Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.

Pamela Jean Livingston, 62, 3800 block of Beeber St., North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.

