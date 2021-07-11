The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Donald James Ballor, Jr., 34, 3000 block of Willow Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Patrick Wrzesinski, 27, 24200 block of Penhollow Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Cindy Marie Farnsworth, 51, 25300 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Barry J. Foissett II, 42, 4000 block of Rose Arbor Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $40,000.
Sean Donald Gossett, 30, 12800 block of Bacchus Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
Daniel Patrick McGrail, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $6,500.
Kayla Marie Lovering, 28, 2100 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,000.
Ricardo Antonio Sutherland, 54, 3400 block of Colfax Lane, North Port. Charges: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Brianna Laree Beckham, 28, 8800 block of S.W. Coulter Road, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Daniel Lopez Ramirez, 31, 200 block of N. Brevard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Florenci Morales Soto, 39, 1300 block of Oak Trails, Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Duane Alan Gwizdala, 65, of Alva, FL. Charge: driving while license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Shaun William Seibel, 26, 12000 block of Van Lenten Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Denise Lynn Stanley, 40, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Laura Ramirez Guzman, 38, 1300 block of S.E. 1st St., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.
Kimberly Rebecca Hall, 25, 2200 block of N. Richard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Tommy Gene Henry, Sr., 69, 700 block of Oleary Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Jewel Lynn Faith Klein, 27, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Joffere Gordon Lewis II, 36, 200 block of N. Smith Ave., Arcadia. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: $10,000.
Debra Lee Morris, 59, 1800 block of S.W. Hendry St, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of probation violation, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. Bond: none.
Richard Lorenzo Stewart, Jr., 35, 1900 block of S.E. Michigan St., Arcadia. Charges: failure to report name or residence change as a registered sex offender and failure to report changes to telephone number as a registered sex offender. Bond: $10,000.
Agustin Vasquez, 22, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
