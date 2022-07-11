The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following reports:

Levi Allen Laber, 19, 29300 block of Turbak Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Joseph Milan Lushine, 37, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Jennifer Conforti, 42, 12400 block of Steen Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $6,000.

Dilan Michael Grimmett, 20, 5200 block of Boyle Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of pretrial release condition and resisting officer without violation. Bond: none.

Bianca Marie Colaluca, 18, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

Matthew Nathaniel Simon, 37, 200 block of Salem Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $2,500.

Edward Alexander Rodriguez, 28, address withheld. Charges: domestic battery strangulation, tampering with a witness, resisting officer with violence, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.


Eric Lee Butler, 46, 6800 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Ronald Everett Anderson III, 23, 2400 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Edward Kenneth Campbell, 30, 3300 block of Stockton Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery, false imprisonment, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Alexis Abraham Palafox, 27, 1000 block of West Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: two violations of domestic violence protection injunction. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

