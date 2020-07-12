The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Brian Ross Orme, 47, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
Marie Garman, 47, 13800 block of State Road 31, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Zachary Ian Hartman, 29, 700 block of W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on a misdemeanor and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,000.
Destin Lee Meadows, 46, 400 block of Salona St., Punta Gorda. Charges: driving with a revoked license, habitual offender, and violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
Christopher James Lansdale, 41, 400 block of Durrance St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Alton Trevor Watson, 39, 800 block of Calvert Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $7,500.
Wren Andrew Miller, 31, 3000 block of Pellam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation and aggravated battery knowing the victim is pregnant. Bond: $15,000.
Wilkenson Francois, 24, 6200 block of S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Loretta Margaret Mathurin, 55, of January Ave., North Port. Charges: shooting, throwing into vehicle or dwelling and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $100,000.
William Scott Legge, 49, 6600 block of Elmwood Road, North Port. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another and leaving the scene of a crash including property damage. Bond: $4,000.
Kenneth Daniel Gooden, 31, 1100 block of Euclid Ave., Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $12,000.
Capri Wiedemann, 22, 60 block of Crestview Drive, Englewood. Charges: armed burglary of dwelling, structure or conveyance and trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $12,000.
Myron Duane Easley, 71, 8300 block of Parkside Drive, Englewood. Charge: 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
Natalie Michael Pitts, 40, 1200 block of Beacon Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Gregory Russell Anderson, 36, 5000 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Clydrick Antoine Lewis, 34, 500 block of Church St., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of attempt to sell cocaine and use of two-way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $16,500.
Roger Eric Brown, 66, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — fraud, swindle, defraud innkeeper $300 or more. Bond: $10,000.
Christine Ann Johnson, 50, 2200 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.
Vallerie Mae Rodgers, 29, 1600 block of W. Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court, fleeing or eluding police.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Shauntavia Tameka White, 27, 1400 block of Minneapolis Ave., North Port. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle and fraud, use of identification of another without consent for $5,000 or more.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Shawn Cory Peterson, 33, 3400 block of Brewster Road, North Port. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike and violation of pretrial release conditions for domestic violence. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Crystal Ann Berk, 40, 1400 block of S.E. Tangelo Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Leslie Lavon Henderson, 50, 6800 block of S.W. Albritton St., Arcadia. Charges: sale of methamphetamine and trafficking amphetamine. Bond: $27,500.
Lucas Anthony Landis, 39, 400 block of N, Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft. Bond: $3,000.
Ty’Juan Antiono Lewis, 18, of Okeechobee. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Johnny Rodriguez, 29, 1700 block of Robin Road, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $10,809.
Philip Louis Smith, 46, 1600 block of Cherry St., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence; driving with a suspended license, habitual offender; fleeing or eluding police; and operating a motorcycle without a valid license. Bond: $3,620.
Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
