The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Robert H. Carr, 74, 22000 block of Marshall Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Rockey Layden Rossi, 51, 4200 block of Talheim Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: offering a forged instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Robert Dewayne Brown, 46, 2300 block of Brown Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Robert T. Stevenson, 38, 22300 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.

• David Jaron Walker, 37, of Orlando. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and carrying concealed unlicensed firearm. Bond: $7,500.

• Tami Lynn Crowder, 31, 4600 block of Eldron Avenue, North Port. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Juan Luis Landaverde, 32, first block of Manor Court, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

• Brian Douglas Goins, 23, first block of North Elm Street, Englewood. Charges: battery, battery against first responder, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Carla Verducci, 51, of Agawam, Massachusetts. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Ashley Sierra Bronsfield, 34, 100 block of NW Glenridge Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: fraudulent use of another person's ID, petit theft, dealing in stolen property, fraudulent pawning, and two counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $27,000.

• Eric Joseph Martel, 48, 9200 block of Steubenville Avenue, Englewood. Charges: resisting officer with violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,620.


• Victor Modesto Olmeda Jr., 28, first block of West Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of state fugitive warrant. Bond: none.

• Andrew Tyler Roberts, 29, 11900 block of Palermo Lane, North Port. Charges: obstruction of justice, battery, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $15,500.

• Kimberly Jean Underwood, 51, 3400 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Darnell Hughland Garrett, 29, of Orlando. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

• Johnathan David Murray, 35, 4400 block of Compton Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Kevin Lee Jackson, 34, of Edgewater. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Ermilo Perez Jr., 41, of Bradenton. Charges: battery, contempt of court, driving while license suspended, smuggling contraband into prison, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $21,500.

• Elizabeth Ann Stockbridge, 53, homeless of Venice. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Rayfield Rodriguez, 65, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

