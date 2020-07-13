The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ira Pieret Rice, 52, of Tampa. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Jason Lee Futch, 47, Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Ellen Marie Meninga, 67, 100 block of Crevalle Road, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

Mahesh Rajkaran, 23, 1300 block of Razorbill Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.

Jennifer Nicole Morales, 35, 23100 block of Utica Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and trespassing. Bond: $9,000.

Matthew Adam Hanson, 36, 23300 block of Corinne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, trespassing and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Emilia Orza Roberts, 35, 11500 block of Willmington Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI and refusing to accept and sign a summons. Bond: none.

Caidin McCoy Alderman, 21, 13500 block of Longwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with a witness in a first-degree felony proceeding and battery. Bond: none.

Steven Arsene Leblanc Hudler, 35, 500 block of Highlands Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Jonathan Wane Williamson, 36, 1500 block of Urmey Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Emmanuel Omega Jackson, 37, of Homestead, Florida. Charges: possession of cocaine, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $11,000.

Anthony Nicholas Moore, 30, 1500 block of Lakeview Place, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.

Philip Joseph Redoutey, 27, homeless of Englewood. Charges: trespassing. Bond: none.

Neal David Carr, 32, of Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jeanne Beth Minnear, 41, 6600 block of Electra Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Richard Peter Zaffuto III, 26, 4000 block of Platt St., North Port. Charges: obstructing justice-tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding and battery. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments